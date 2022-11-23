Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.30.

LESL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leslie’s

In other Leslie’s news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $49,424.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Leslie’s

Leslie’s Trading Up 0.6 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Leslie’s by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,434,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169,336 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,449,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Leslie’s by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,168 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,660,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,100,000 after purchasing an additional 322,389 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Leslie’s by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,422 shares during the period.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $24.40.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

