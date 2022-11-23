Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) shares fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.77 and last traded at $15.83. 16,363 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,602,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

LBRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Capital One Financial lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.23.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $650,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,669,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $650,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268,115 shares in the company, valued at $56,669,114.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,486,299 shares of company stock worth $191,518,710. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

