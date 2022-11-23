Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives $141.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.00.

LSI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Life Storage to $154.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

NYSE LSI opened at $107.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.71 and its 200 day moving average is $115.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Life Storage by 21.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter valued at $4,082,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Life Storage by 2.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter valued at $1,796,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Life Storage by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

