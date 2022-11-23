Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Price Target Cut to $9.50 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Lifetime Brands Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $169.21 million, a PE ratio of -16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Lifetime Brands

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is -36.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCUT. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 104,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 22.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 89,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 649,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 48,299 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

