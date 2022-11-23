LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
LifeVantage Stock Performance
LifeVantage stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.26 million, a PE ratio of 96.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $50.94 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFVN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LifeVantage in the first quarter worth about $234,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LifeVantage by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LifeVantage by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in LifeVantage by 117.2% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in LifeVantage in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.
About LifeVantage
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
