Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Acquires $36,960.00 in Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) Director Joshua Horowitz bought 4,000 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $36,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 253,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,435.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Limbach alerts:

On Monday, November 21st, Joshua Horowitz acquired 710 shares of Limbach stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $6,759.20.

Limbach Price Performance

Limbach stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $110.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Limbach had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $122.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limbach

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMB. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Limbach by 7.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,139,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 78,667 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Limbach during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Limbach by 33.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 60,224 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Limbach by 0.7% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Limbach by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limbach Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.