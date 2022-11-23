Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives $45.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.64.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 294.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 25.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln National Stock Up 1.9 %
Lincoln National Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.94%.
About Lincoln National
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.
Featured Stories
