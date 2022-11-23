Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $311.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAD. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:LAD opened at $224.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.60 and a 200 day moving average of $256.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $349.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.90 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 45.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 33.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,289,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,618,000 after purchasing an additional 324,492 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $93,542,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $53,638,000. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after purchasing an additional 225,806 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,400,000 after purchasing an additional 170,812 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.