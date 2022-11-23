Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12.25

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.25 ($0.14) per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This is a boost from Lok’nStore Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Lok’nStore Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON LOK opened at GBX 961.50 ($11.37) on Wednesday. Lok’nStore Group has a 12 month low of GBX 674 ($7.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,090 ($12.89). The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £288.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,400.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 852.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 937.03.

Insider Transactions at Lok’nStore Group

In other news, insider Ray Davies sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 940 ($11.12), for a total transaction of £108,100 ($127,823.11). In related news, insider Charles Peal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 930 ($11.00), for a total value of £93,000 ($109,968.07). Also, insider Ray Davies sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 940 ($11.12), for a total value of £108,100 ($127,823.11). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,920,000.

Lok’nStore Group Company Profile

Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other life events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with mini-warehousing, pallet storage, archives and documents, holding stocks, boxes, office spaces, and eBayers and online retailers; and provides insurance services.

