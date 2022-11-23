Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $15.29 Per Share

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $15.29 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.08. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.77 per share.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.0 %

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.35.

LOW opened at $214.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $133.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.18 and its 200 day moving average is $192.60. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Rollins Financial boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

