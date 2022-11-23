Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUMN. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of LUMN opened at $5.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,094.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,570.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 97,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 27,609 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 15,594 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 316,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

