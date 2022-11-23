LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $1,766,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 73,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Vertical Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

LYB opened at $87.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.61. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

