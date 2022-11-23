Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 1,890 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFX opened at $217.00 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $356.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.46.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

