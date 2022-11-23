Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 3,037 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,706 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,762,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,932,000 after acquiring an additional 300,008 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,400,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,295 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,056,000 after acquiring an additional 722,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,177,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,577,000 after acquiring an additional 133,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $85.12 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.35.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.43.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

