Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 354,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,239 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 175,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman purchased 8,005 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

NYSE:CNP opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average is $30.09. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

