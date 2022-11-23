Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.91 Million Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,594 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,972 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 42,127 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after buying an additional 18,690 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 92,806 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock worth $435,585,000 after buying an additional 566,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.
Splunk Stock Performance
SPLK stock opened at $77.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day moving average is $92.28. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $150.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $133.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.03.
Splunk Company Profile
Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Splunk (SPLK)
