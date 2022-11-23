Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.91 Million Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,594 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,972 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 42,127 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after buying an additional 18,690 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 92,806 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock worth $435,585,000 after buying an additional 566,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Performance

SPLK stock opened at $77.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day moving average is $92.28. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $150.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $133.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.03.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.