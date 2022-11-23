Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 97.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 112.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 68.0% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Regency Centers by 41.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Regency Centers by 20.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

Regency Centers Stock Up 2.2 %

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.34%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

