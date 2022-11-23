Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $981,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,648,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in ANSYS by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $244.03 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $413.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.91.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

