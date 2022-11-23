Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,586 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.19% of SLR Investment worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 64.1% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 85,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 33,342 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 129.7% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 152,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 85,875 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 75.8% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 168,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 72,514 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.0% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 43,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $785.95 million, a P/E ratio of 102.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,171.43%.

In other SLR Investment news, Director Steven Hochberg sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $203,593.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at $78,722.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLRC. Hovde Group cut their price objective on SLR Investment to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Compass Point upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

