Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 64,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Horizon by 126.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,519,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 2,866.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,756,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,943,000 after buying an additional 2,663,590 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,808,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,497,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

First Horizon Stock Up 0.2 %

In other First Horizon news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $24.64. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

