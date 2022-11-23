Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.68 and last traded at $65.00. 5,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 222,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day moving average is $69.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.