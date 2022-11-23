Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.68 and last traded at $65.00. 5,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 222,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day moving average is $69.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,616,000. Deep Track Capital LP raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 786,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,122,000 after purchasing an additional 286,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $13,059,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,148,000 after purchasing an additional 167,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,236,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,328,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

