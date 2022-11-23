Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Maiden Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MHLD opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.15. Maiden has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17.

Get Maiden alerts:

Institutional Trading of Maiden

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maiden in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Maiden by 58.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maiden in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Maiden in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maiden in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.