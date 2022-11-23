Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.60. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $76.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average of $56.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $353.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 89.6% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

