Mark C. Thurmond Sells 1,996 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $77,065.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,459.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:TENB opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 70.0% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 129,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 53,404 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 162.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.
