Mark C. Thurmond Sells 1,996 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $77,065.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,459.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tenable Price Performance

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 70.0% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 129,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 53,404 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 162.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tenable Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

