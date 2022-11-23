Mark C. Thurmond Sells 2,565 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $98,726.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of TENB opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average is $41.88. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tenable from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tenable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

About Tenable

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 590.7% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

