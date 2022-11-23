Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,135,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $270.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.98. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $271.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
