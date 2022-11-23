Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,307.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $208.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.87. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $310.70.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.19.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

