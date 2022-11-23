Martingale Asset Management L P Takes $435,000 Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 28.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy Trading Up 4.9 %

CVI opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.52. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $43.61.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CVR Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

