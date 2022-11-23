Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,631,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,123,000 after buying an additional 174,753 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,172,000 after buying an additional 2,613,172 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,236,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,511,000 after buying an additional 26,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,836,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,845,000 after buying an additional 1,467,555 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRVL opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

