Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to $57.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $50.26 on Monday. Masco has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average is $51.30.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 401.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 752.6% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.