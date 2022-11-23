Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.29.

MASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Masimo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 31,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Masimo Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter worth $1,093,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Masimo by 33.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter worth $2,330,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 12,939.3% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 18.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,052,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $142.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $299.78.

About Masimo

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.