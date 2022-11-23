Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Trading Down 6.5%

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.25 and last traded at $63.25. 2,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,679,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Matador Resources Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 3.58.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The business’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,970,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $952,080,000 after purchasing an additional 884,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after acquiring an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,101,000 after acquiring an additional 377,853 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,552,000 after acquiring an additional 135,179 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

