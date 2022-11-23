Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Matthews International has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Matthews International has a payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Matthews International to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.16. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $301,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,412,179.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Matthews International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,948,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matthews International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 74,954 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Matthews International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,152,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,284,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Matthews International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Matthews International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matthews International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

