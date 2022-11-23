McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in McKesson were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 6.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in McKesson by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 19.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,526,000 after buying an additional 52,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Argus raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.91.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $377.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.58. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $215.27 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

