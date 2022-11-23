Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 79.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,274 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.27% of Methanex worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Methanex by 60.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616,146 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Methanex by 32.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 755,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,161,000 after buying an additional 183,416 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Methanex by 0.3% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 715,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,362,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Methanex by 72.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 494,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,993,000 after buying an additional 207,580 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Methanex by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,846,000 after buying an additional 24,201 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MEOH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.62. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $56.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.95%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

