MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in MetLife were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 93.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,713,000 after buying an additional 5,499,871 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $95,733,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,042 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 309.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 13.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,405,000 after purchasing an additional 777,164 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $76.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $77.09. The company has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.59.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 75.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

