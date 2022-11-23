Michael Dennis Casey Sells 41,798 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stock

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 41,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,134,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,114,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CRI stock opened at $75.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.77. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.65 and a 1-year high of $107.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 45.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,777,000 after buying an additional 23,125 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Carter’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $284,509,000 after buying an additional 58,974 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Carter’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,241,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,185,000 after buying an additional 30,901 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Carter’s by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,791,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,409,000 after buying an additional 103,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Carter’s by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,222,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,139,000 after buying an additional 209,604 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Carter’s to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carter’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

