Michael Hill International Limited (ASX:MHJ) Insider Robert Fyfe Sells 283,567 Shares

Michael Hill International Limited (ASX:MHJ – Get Rating) insider Robert Fyfe sold 283,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.32 ($0.88), for a total transaction of A$375,159.14 ($248,449.76).

Michael Hill International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41.

Michael Hill International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Michael Hill International’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Michael Hill International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

About Michael Hill International

Michael Hill International Limited owns and operates jewelry stores and provides related services. The company's store offers rings, earrings, bracelets and bangles, necklaces and pendants, chains, watches, collections, and gifts, as well as birthstones. It also provides care plans and diamond warranty services.

