Michelle Oroschakoff Sells 5,213 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LPL Financial Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $231.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $140.65 and a one year high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 12.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,782,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.86.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

