Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Piper Sandler

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.95% from the stock’s current price.
NASDAQ MDWT opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. Midwest has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $24.19.
In other news, major shareholder Knott Partners Lp acquired 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 382,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,623.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.
Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.
