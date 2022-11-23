Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Piper Sandler

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.95% from the stock’s current price.

Midwest Price Performance

NASDAQ MDWT opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. Midwest has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $24.19.

Get Midwest alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Knott Partners Lp acquired 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 382,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,623.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Midwest Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M Jr raised its position in shares of Midwest by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 353,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Midwest by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 59,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Midwest during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.