Modiv (MDV) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) is one of 330 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Modiv to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Modiv and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modiv -16.33% -2.64% -1.41% Modiv Competitors 16.48% -73.74% 2.49%

Dividends

Modiv pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Modiv pays out -82.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.3% and pay out 128.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Modiv is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modiv 0 0 6 0 3.00 Modiv Competitors 2102 11627 13201 294 2.43

This is a summary of recent ratings for Modiv and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Modiv currently has a consensus price target of $19.30, suggesting a potential upside of 59.77%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 19.49%. Given Modiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Modiv is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Modiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Modiv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Modiv and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Modiv $36.22 million -$440,000.00 -8.69 Modiv Competitors $788.69 million $171.63 million 17.74

Modiv’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Modiv. Modiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Modiv rivals beat Modiv on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About Modiv

Modiv Inc., (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases. The Company's goal is to generate current income for investors and long-term capital appreciation in the value of its properties.

