Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.28% from the company’s previous close.

MDV has been the subject of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Modiv in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Modiv in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of Modiv from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Modiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

MDV opened at $12.08 on Monday. Modiv has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $89.99. The company has a market cap of $90.08 million and a P/E ratio of -8.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Modiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Modiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Modiv by 851.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Modiv by 1,706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Modiv by 365.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 63,129 shares in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

