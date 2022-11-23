Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stake Lessened by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Molina Healthcare worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.71.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total transaction of $53,143.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,139.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,780 shares of company stock worth $73,392,237. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH opened at $316.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $340.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

