monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives $176.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.56.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNDY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
monday.com Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $95.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.24. monday.com has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $373.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
monday.com Company Profile
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
