MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $215.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $368.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.46% from the company’s previous close.

MDB has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.90.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $146.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.19. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $570.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The company had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $2,806,737.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,439,830.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,665 shares of company stock valued at $19,034,603. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

