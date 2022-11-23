MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives C$66.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYGet Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$66.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

MTY opened at C$59.26 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$45.20 and a one year high of C$63.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.69.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$171.54 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 4.6300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

