Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,027 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Shares of GT opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.92.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

