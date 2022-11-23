Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,562 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Wendy’s worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 10.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after purchasing an additional 60,572 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at about $531,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 5.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WEN. Wedbush upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. OTR Global restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.07.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

