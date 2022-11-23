Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 359 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Freshpet worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,829,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,011,000 after acquiring an additional 20,974 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,094,000 after buying an additional 170,766 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 23.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,348,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,005,000 after buying an additional 450,950 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Freshpet by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,784,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,149,000 after buying an additional 325,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,605,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,769,000 after buying an additional 22,892 shares during the last quarter.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.68. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $118.77.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

