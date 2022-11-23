Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 8,331 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,331 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.82). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BHF shares. TheStreet cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.